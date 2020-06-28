Shah reviews preparedness of 10,000- bed COVID Care Centre in Delhi

New Delhi, June 28, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the newly prepared 10,000-bed ‘Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre’ at the Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Delhi would provide huge relief to the people of Delhi.

Reviewing the facilities at the centre yesterday, the Minister also commended the ITBP operating the care facility. “I applaud our courageous Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, who would be operating this COVID care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serving the nation and the people of Delhi is unparalleled.”

He also thanked the Radha Soami Satsang Beas and all others who helped to create this huge COVID care facility. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officials of the Delhi Government were also present on the occasion.

