Shah readmitted for medical check-up: AIIMS

New Delhi, September 13, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been readmitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for a complete medical check-up ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, the hospital said on Sunday.

"As per the advice given at the time of his discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical check-up," AIIMS said.

IANS had earlier reported that Shah was readmitted to the AIIMS around 11 pm on Saturday after he complained of breathing issues.

Shah has been lodged in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. He is getting treatment under AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. His condition is said to be stable now.

The senior BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 but later tested negative on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection.

He had also received treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

IANS