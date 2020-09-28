Shah holds first review meeting in North Block after COVID care

New Delhi, September 28, 2020

After his battle with COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday resumed work from his office and chaired a review meeting to discuss key issues like developments in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID=19 measures and internal security.

Shah's two junior Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and almost all Joint Directors and above rank officials joined the meeting in which border management and the government's plan to implement various measures for the benefit of migrant labourers were also discussed.

It was the first time after a long gap when the Home Minister came to the office in North Block and reviewed the functioning of the Ministry.

Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Since then, he has not gone to office.

Discharged on August 14 after testing negative, he was, on August 18, admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for post-COVID treatment after he complained of fatigue and body aches. On August 29, he recovered and was discharged.

On September 13, Shah was again admitted to the AIIMS for a complete check-up ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This was the third time he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

He was discharged on September 17 evening.

IANS