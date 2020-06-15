Shah appeals to all parties to rise above political differences to fight COVID-19 in national capital

New Delhi, June 15, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today appealed to all parties to rise above political differences and and stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the national capital.

Chairing a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Shah said the Government of India would take all necessary steps to check the spread of the disease in Delhi.

He informed the meeting of the key decisions taken during a meeting convened by him yesterday and appealed to all political parties to ensure that decisions are implemented in earnest at the ground level.

Shah called on the parties to mobilise their party workers to help implement the decisions taken by the Central Government for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

"Political unity will create confidence among the public and lead to improvement in the pandemic situation in the capital," he said.

He said there was need to improve COVID-19 testing capacity with newer techniques. He emphasized that the pandemic would be overcome and the battle would be won by being united.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Adesh Gupta, Delhi State President of the BJP, Anil Chaudhary, State President of the Congress and the representative of the BSP.

Leaders attending the meeting gave proposals regarding the fight against COVID-19 and assured full support to the Central Government, Delhi Government and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

At a meeting chaired by Shah yesterday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection.

These include immediate provision of 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government, adding 8,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, house-to-house health survey for Contact Mapping in Containment Zones and doubling of COVID-19 testing within the next two days and trebling the testing capacity in six days.

The meeting also decided to ensure the availability of 60% of their COVID-19 beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment, constituting a committee under the chairmanship of Dr. VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog to oversee these guidelines for private hospitals and setting up of a COVID-19 helpline under AIIMS Delhi for telephonic guidance.

NNN