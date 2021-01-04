Severe weather warning in Jammu & Kashmir for 2 days

Srinagar, January 4, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department on Monday issued a "severe weather" warning for the next two days, advising people to stay indoors unless movement outside is unavoidable.

An advisory issued by the local weather office said: "As predicted earlier, heavy to very heavy snowfall/rain most likely in J&K from tonight (Monday night) till (January) 6th forenoon.

"This may affect surface and air transport. People should avoid venturing out, if avoidable. Significant improvement from 6th onwards."

J&K has been experiencing light to moderate snow/rain during the last two days.

Heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, known locally as the 'Chillai Karan', is believed to be the harbinger of a blissful summer.

All perennial water reserviors of J&K and Ladakh get replenished by snowfall during the Chillai Kalan and various water bodies are sustained by these water reserviors during the summer months.

Snapping of roads and highways by heavy snowfall and failure of electricity due to system breakdown are some of the common problems the locals face in the aftermath of a major snowfall in Kashmir.

IANS