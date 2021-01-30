Severe cold wave conditions to continue in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, January 30, 2021

Delhi woke up to another cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius. The Meteorology Department has forecast that the severe cold wave conditions will continue on Sunday as well.

"Delhi may receive light rainfall between February 3 to February 5 and the cold wave will persist," said the Met Department.

On Friday the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital will hover around 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Replying to a query whether the national capital will witness ground frost conditions in next 24 hours, Head of IMD (Northern Div) Kuldeep Srivastava told IANS: "There is no frost or thunderstorm condition expected in Delhi in next 24 hours.

"Frost is expected in some parts of Haryana and Rajasthan only. Delhi is expected to witness a light rainfall in the night on February 3 and situation is likely to remain like that till February 5."

IANS