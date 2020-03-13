Seven more test positive for coronavirus, total confirmed cases rise to 81

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

The Government today said seven more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 81 so far.

The cases include the first death due to coronavirus in the country -- a 76-year-old man who died at Kalburgi in Karnataka on Tuesday a few days after returning from Saudi Arabia on February 29.

The cases also include three who have recovered in Kerala and seven more who have recovered at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

The 81 confirmed cases so far include 64 Indians and 17 foreigners -- 16 Italians and one Canadian.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of confirmed cases include 19 in Kerala, 14 each in Maharashtra and Haryana, 11 in Uttar Pradesh, six each in Delhi and Karnataka, three each in Rajasthan and Ladakh, and one each in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The government has identified more than 4,000 of these cases and put them under surveillance.

"Continuous review and monitoring of the situation at the highest political and administrative levels perpetuated decisive preventive and pre-emptive actions in public interest such as travel restrictions, suspension of visas and self-quarantine measures," a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"Early establishment of point of entry surveillance and universal screening of passengers at airports and vessels at seaports, evacuation of Indian citizens from COVID-19 affected countries, adequate laboratory and quarantine facilities, have contributed immensely towards containment and management of COVID-19 in the country.

"All essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all States and UTs," it said.

The release said that, so far, the Government has evacuated 1031 persons from coronavirus-affected countries, including 48 nationals from countries such as Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

Till date, 890 evacuees from COVID-19 affected countries, have been discharged after 14 days isolation and after testing negative as per protocols.

Three days after an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft brought back 58 Indians from Iran on March 10, India facilitated Mahan Air flights to bring back people from Iran, and today one flight with 44 passengers landed in Mumbai. These passengers are being kept in quarantine at the Navy facility in Mumbai. Another Mahan Air flight is expected to land tomorrow in Delhi.

"As per the need, more such special flights will be operated to bring back Indians who have tested negative. India is also coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per protocol," the release said.

The government has also sent a team of four doctors from the Ministry of Health to Rome. They have reached Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India.

