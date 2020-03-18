Seven Indonesians test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 18, 2020

Telangana on Wednesday reported eight coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases, taking the total number cases in the state to 13, officials said.

Seven of those who tested positive were Indonesian citizens. One Indonesian had tested positive on Tuesday.

The eight Indonesians were part of a 10-member group which had come to Telangana's Karimanagar town earlier this week for a religious meeting.

Telangana's health department released a special media bulletin on Wednesday night to announce that seven more people have tested positive.

Earlier in the day, it had announced that a man who returned from the UK recently has tested positive.

All the patients have been in kept in isolation wards at the government-run Gandhi Hospital here. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The state has been reporting a positive case every day since last Saturday. However, Wednesday turned out to be the worst so far with eight people testing positive.

A techie, who tested positive on March 2, was discharged on March 13. All others are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital.

IANS