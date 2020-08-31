Seven-day state mourning for Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, August 31, 2020

The Government of India today said that seven days of state mourning for former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away here earlier in the day.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive," an official press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

During the period of state mourning the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

NNN