Senior Manipur cop who shot self flown to Delhi for treatment

Imphal, July 19, 2020

Manipur's Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arvind Kumar, who on Saturday reportedly shot himself, was flown to Delhi by an air ambulance on Sunday for further treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), officials said.

A Manipur government official said that Kumar is out of danger after his treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.

Kumar's wife accompanied him in the air ambulance.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who visited the hospital here, spoke to the doctors attending on Kumar and enquired about his health. Chief Secretary J. Suresh Baby, and top police officials including Director General of Police L. M. Khaute also visited the hospital.

Kumar, a 1992 batch IPS officer, shot himself with his service revolver at his official chamber at the 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex near the Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Imphal and admitted to the ICU.

According to a senior police officer, Kumar used his service revolver and shot himself on his chin and the bullet pierced his cheekbone. Police is looking into the incident and efforts are on to ascertain the cause of the likely suicide attempt.

Kumar was earlier posted in the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi before returning to Manipur recently. "The police officer was staying alone in Imphal and he was in mental stress due to some unknown reasons," the official said.

IANS