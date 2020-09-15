Selfie tragedy: Body of toddler swept away on Alappuzha beach recovered

Thiruvananthapuram, September 15, 2020

The body of a two-and-half-year-old boy, Adikrishna, who went missing at Alappuzha beach after waves swept him away while his mother was clicking a selfie with him, was recovered from the sea on Tuesday.

According to the Alappuzha police, the tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening when Adikrishna came to see the beach in Alappuzha district along with his parents and other relatives.

On Sunday, following the rains, the sea turned rough and the family was experiencing the sea, with the toddler being held by his mother.

When the photograph was being taken, a huge wave came up and she lost hold of her child, who fell into the waters.

While she quickly regained control and managed to save two kids, Adikrishna was taken away by the sea.

Early this morning, the body was recovered and, following the inquest, it will be handed over to the family and the last rites will be conducted later in the day.

The couple hails from Palakkad and had come to Adikrishna's mother's place at Thrissur for a wedding and it was from there that they drove to Alappuzha to visit their relative.

IANS