Seizures worth Rs 35.26 crore during expenditure monitoring process in Bihar Assembly elections

New Delhi, October 21, 2020

As part of steps to check the flow of black money into the assembly election campaign, the 67 Expenditure Observers in Bihar have made a record seizure of Rs 35.26 crore so far, the Election Commission said here on Tuesday.

The Commission has also appointed former IRS officers Madhu Mahajan and BR Balakrishnan, who have formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record, as Special Expenditure Observers for the Bihar assembly election, an official press release said.

After a due assessment, 91 Assembly Constituencies have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for more focussed monitoring. As many as 881 Flying Squads and 948 Static Surveillance Teams have been formed for Election Expenditure Monitoring work for the Assembly elections.

On expenditure monitoring, the Commission has convened various meetings with senior officials of Bihar and the neighbouring states.

Distributing cash and gifts during the electoral process is not permitted under the law. Distribution of money, liquor, or any other item to the electors with the intent to influence them Is prohibited.

This expenditure comes under the definition of “bribery” which is an offence both under 171B of IPC and under R.P. Act, 1951.

