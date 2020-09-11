Second Kerala Minister tests COVID-positive

Thiruvananthapuram, September 11, 2020

The state secretariat meeting of the CPI-M held last week appears to have played a role in spreading the pandemic as a second Kerala Minister on Friday tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), said officials.

State Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan who was in isolation at his hometown in Kannur, has tested positive for the virus and was moved to the state-run Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram, near Kannur.

His wife also has tested positive.

Finance Minister Thomas Issac was the first state minister last week to test positive and soon after all those who took part in the meeting, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Health Minister went into self-isolation.

Vijayan's test results were negative.

Issac is convalescing at the government hospital here.

IANS