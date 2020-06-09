Scindia, his mother test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 9, 2020

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, people close to the family as well as sources in the hospital said. While his mother is asymptomatic, Scindia has mild symptoms.

Both were admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital here in Saket on Monday after they complained of throat irritation and mild fever -- both COVID-like symptoms.

A hospital source confirmed to IANS that both of them have tested positive for Covid-19. However, Max hospital or the Scindia family have not issued any official statement regarding the health of both.

The source claimed that Scindia and his mother underwent the COVID-19 test late on Monday, and the test results came positive on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also tweeted: "Not so good news," saying both mother and son have tested positive for the virus. "The former Cong turned BJP leader from MP has been admitted to hospital. Wish him a speedy recovery."

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had also showed symptoms of coronavirus and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, before being discharged on Monday, tweeted: "Prayers for @JM_Scindiaji and his mother Get well soon."

