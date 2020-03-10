Scindia all set to join BJP as meeting with PM ends

New Delhi, March 10, 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set to quit the Congress after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Tuesday.

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting lasted for more than an hour.

Sources say Scindia will join the BJP after some of the MLAs in his camp flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka triggering a crisis in the one-and-a-half-year-old Kamal Nath government.

According to sources, all the formalities for Scindia joining the BJP have been completed.

Sources said Scindia will formally join the BJP in the presence of party president J. P. Nadda and Shah at the party headqaurters on Tuesday evening.

After the formal joining, a meeting of the BJP election committee will be held in which Scindia will be declared as a BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha polls, sources said.

Scindia may also be made a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government while his loyalist MLAs will be made Cabinet Ministers in Madhya Pradesh, sources added.

Sources said that resignation letters of about 20 Congress MLAs are ready and will be handed over to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the BJP is going on in Bhopal at the party's state headquarters where former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and state BJP chief B. D. Sharma are in attendance, to chalk out the strategy to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP legislators will also be held on Tuesday evening to elect a leader.

IANS