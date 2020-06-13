Three DST institutes among top 30 Indian organisations in Nature Index 2020

New Delhi, June 13, 2020

Three autonomous institutions of the Department of Science & Technology have found their place among top 30 Indian organisations including universities, IITs, IISERs, research bodies and laboratories in the Nature Index 2020 ratings.

The ratings are based on the research published in the top journals, a measure of research quality.

The DST organisations are the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), Kolkata in the 7th position, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bangalore in the 14th position and SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata in the 30th position.

Apart from CSIR, which is a cluster of institutions, IACS is among the top three institutions in quality Chemistry Research in India. JNCASR ranks 4th among academic institutions in life sciences, 10th in Chemistry and Physical Sciences, 10th among Indian academic institutions and 469th in the global ranking.

“It is extremely heartening that the DST's hot spots of knowledge are consistently rated in the top institutions of the country in the quality of research as judged by the papers published in the selected top-quality journals. While the research carried out in the academia and research labs has shown good quantitative enhancement, the need for a greater emphasis on quality, relevance, and translational aspects are now being understood as acted upon,” said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

Globally, the top-rated Indian institutions in this list are the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a group of 39 institutions at the 160th position and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at the 184th position.

