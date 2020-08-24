Irony as medicine seen as one of worst disability offenders

Palipana was in the third year of medical school when he lost the use of his lower body and hands in a car accident. “You can’t become a doctor” was a refrain he repeatedly heard. The disheartening remarks only strengthened his resolve to follow his passion. To recuperate from his injury, he returned to Sri Lanka where he began raising awareness and funding for spinal cord injury.

After nearly five years of hospitalisation and rehabilitation, he returned to Griffith University’s School of Medicine, Australia, in 2015. Some of his colleagues, now his seniors, accepted his new reality, but others treated him as inferior and ignored or even bullied him.

“There were confronting moments, but my new peers were welcoming and supportive,” says Palipana. He found it extremely difficult to get an internship, a guaranteed position for a medical student. “If you find your own money we could have you as an extra,” he was told.

“Hospitals were reluctant to have a quadriplegic doctor as a resident. It took a lot of advocacy to get a placement. My mother was my rock during this very challenging time,” says Palipana, who today sits on the council of the Sri Lanka Spinal Cord Network and is a founding member of Doctors with Disabilities Australia, an advocacy group for physicians with disabilities.

Doctors who become disabled while in medical school face several obstacles in medical practice. Samitha Samanmali, a bright third-year medical student in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was arranging a faculty exhibition at a conference hall when a stall collapsed on her in February 2008. She sustained a spinal cord injury that left her partially paralysed.

With grit and support from her family and friends she resumed her studies approximately ten months after the accident and completed her post-graduation in community medicine. Her colleagues were helpful, but she found it nearly impossible to work effectively in a clinical setup.

Lack of accessibility

“I was working at a national hospital where it was difficult to manoeuvre my wheelchair in the narrow space between the beds in the ward. Also, the beds couldn’t be lowered to the wheelchair level, so I found it difficult to examine patients,” says Samanmali, whose biggest challenge continues to be lack of accessible toilets even in health institutes.

“My choice of work is dictated not by my preference for the job, but accessibility. I had to give up my aspiration to be a practicing physician and moved to public health,” says Samanmali, who now works at the Ministry of Health’s Youth, Elderly and Disability Care Unit. She enjoys her current job which involves preparing guidelines, policies, awareness and advocacy programmes.

Hospitals generally sprawl over different levels and large areas, which can pose a challenge for doctors with disabilities. In many developing countries, elevators often do not work due to power shortages, doors are not automated and the ramps are dirty and crowded.

Romi Syofpa Ismael, who completed her dentistry course at the Universitas Baiturrahmah, Indonesia, was three years into the profession when she had paraplegia following a Caesarean section. She was posted to a remote community health centre in South Solok Regency in Indonesia’s West Sumatra Province, where only a narrow dirt road linked her home to the centre.

“It required a lot of effort to roll the manual wheelchair, especially during rains when the path would turn muddy and dangerously slippery,” says Ismael, who was shocked when, in 2018, despite achieving the highest score in the country’s coveted civil service test, she was rejected on grounds of disability.

Rejection on grounds of disability

In Indonesia, a dentist is ineligible to work if she/he has severe impairment in the upper body under the 2006 Indonesian Medical Council guidelines. As Ismael’s disability was in the lower body, she could not be disqualified according to the same guidelines.

“I had to really fight for my rights. Finally, at the behest of the central government, my position as a civil servant was restored by the local government,” adds Ismael, who is now working in a more accessible general hospital in South Solok Regency and also runs her own private dental practice.

Indonesia’s disability prevalence rate of 8.6 per cent is the highest in South-East Asia (UNESCAP 2019), accounting for over 21 million persons with disabilities, according to the Indonesia Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities State Report, 2017.

Some doctors, who had a disabling disease early in their childhood, were motivated by their own disability and parents’ encouragement to pursue a career in medicine. They have taken their physical limitations in their stride.

“When you are a doctor, your own disability is never a consideration. It is about giving the best care and treatment to your patients,” says Anjani Kumar Sharma, who had poliomyelitis in his left lower limb before his first birthday. He has been able to work 12 hours a day for over three decades.

“I was not treated any differently by my peers, seniors or patients in teaching or clinical side of the medical profession,” says Sharma, who is director of neurosciences at the CK Birla Hospital in Jaipur, India.

Echoing similar sentiments, Paresh Kumar Sukhani, a professor in the department of radiology at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, says, “In India, in recent years even the nomenclature for ‘disabled’ has changed to ‘specially-abled’. This enthuses respect rather than sympathy for disability.”

When Sukhani, who suffers from paraparesis or partial paralysis of the lower limbs, joined Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Medical College in 1986, there were four other students with disabilities in his batch.

Grace Anne Herbosa, chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at University of the Philippines College of Medicine in Manila, notes that during her 35 years of service she has not come across any case of discrimination against doctors with disabilities.

“In the anesthesia community, we have resident doctors with polio who finished residency as their physical disabilities did not compromise patient safety. We have an anaesthesiologist who recently had a stroke, he now works with an assistant,” Herbosa tells SciDev.Net.

Disparities in education

Disparities in education play a major role in the absence of doctors with disabilities in the profession, Charlotte McClain-Nhlapo, global disability advisor to the World Bank Group, Washington DC, tells SciDev.Net.

“Medical schools need to be more inclusive in their intake of students — including those with disabilities, and they also need to have more expertise and better teaching on the medical needs of persons with disabilities. This needs to be accompanied with the practice of medicine being appropriately equipped with accessible medical devices and instruments and overall being more disability inclusive,” adds McClain-Nhlapo.