IBM unveils 7nm processor for enterprise Hybrid Cloud

San Francisco, August 22, 2020

Technology giant IBM has unveiled its first commercialised processor built using 7 nanometre (nm) process technology for enterprise Hybrid Cloud.



A successor to the IBM POWER9 processor, the IBM POWER10 is expected to deliver up to a 3x improvement in capacity and processor energy efficiency within the same power envelope as the previous iteration, allowing for greater performance.



Systems taking advantage of the new processor are expected to be available in the second half of 2021, IBM said this week.



"Enterprise-grade hybrid Clouds require a robust on-premises and off-site architecture inclusive of hardware and co-optimised software," Stephen Leonard, General Manager of IBM Cognitive Systems, said in a statement.



"With IBM POWER10 we've designed the premier processor for enterprise hybrid cloud, delivering the performance and security that clients expect from IBM."



With hardware co-optimised for Red Hat OpenShift, IBM POWER10-based servers will deliver the future of the hybrid Cloud when they become available in the second half of next year, IBM said.



Red Hat OpenShift is an open source container application platform based on the Kubernetes container orchestrator for enterprise application development and deployment.



"With our stated goal of making Red Hat OpenShift the default choice for hybrid cloud, IBM POWER10 brings hardware-based capacity and security enhancements for containers to the IT infrastructure level," Leonard said.



Samsung Electronics will manufacture the IBM POWER10 processor, combining Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing technology with IBM's CPU designs.

IANS