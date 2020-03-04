SC unhappy over delay in hearing on Delhi violence

New Delhi, March 4, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the petition by Delhi violence victims to the Delhi High Court to explore the possibility of an amicable resolution of the dispute. The top court also asked the High Court to list the matter on priority on Friday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde and comprising Justices B. R. Gavai and Surya Kant said: "We request the Delhi High Court to list the matter on Friday...as the long delay in the matter is not justified."

The top court said the petition pertaining to riots be heard on Friday along with other relevant matters, and the High Court should hear it as expeditiously as possible. The Delhi High Court had listed the matter on Delhi riots on April 13. Affected by the delay, the victims' counsel had moved the top court.

The Chief Justice said, "Peace is possible and we want some people to spread that message." He also suggested involving political leaders to achieve peace in the aftermath of riots, and asked all parties to give names of some individuals who could assist.

"We have this in mind, the political leaders could get together and resolve this issue. Our political leaders should go and to talk to people...we are not ordering mediation, we want to see if peace is possible," said the Chief Justice.

"Peace must prevail," the CJI said, adding the High Court must make all efforts.

The top court also declined to hear social activist Harsh Mander today on his petition, connected with the violence, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta adduces transcripts of his reported speech at a university, where he allegedly claimed there is no trust left in the courts and the ultimate justice has to be done on the streets.

IANS