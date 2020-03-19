SC orders floor test for Kamal Nath government on March 20

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

In a major development amid the ongoing Madhya Pradesh political crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the floor test in the Legislative Assembly be held on Friday and the proceedings be completed before 5 p.m.

The floor test will be done by show of hands, it said.

A bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and including Justice Hemant Gupta said the test is essential to end the political uncertainty in the state. The bench also directed the Karnataka Director General of Police to provide security to 16 rebel Congress MLAs who may want to attend the floor test.

"Voting would be by show of hands. Will be videographed and live telecast if possible," said the top court.

IANS