SC judge Justice Chandrachud tests positive for Covid, case hearings deferred

New Delhi, May 12, 2021

Supreme Court judge Justice D. Y. Chandrachud has tested positive for Covid-19, apex court sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Justice Chandrachud is recovering well.

Justice Chandrachud is heading the bench in the suo motu case titled distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic. A notice issued by the top court said: "Take notice that since one of the judges of the bench scheduled to hear...titled 'In Re: Distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic' and similar matters, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday) has tested positive for Covid-19, the special bench comprising Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice S. Ravindra Bhat in court no. 5 will not sit and the matters listed before this bench stand deferred and fresh date of listing shall be notified later."

According to sources, Justice Chandrachud has low-grade fever. Besides the suo motu case, several other petitions connected with Covid-19, including on vaccines, were also listed for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud on Thursday. The top court on May 10 had adjourned the hearing to May 13, as hearing through video conferencing was stalled by technical glitches.

The bench had noted that adjournment in the matter would give judges more time to go through the Centre's affidavit, which was filed on late Sunday night.

In the top court, the Centre had defended its Covid vaccination policy, which has been criticised for differential pricing, shortage of doses, and slow rollout.

It argued that the price factor will not have any impact on the ultimate beneficiary, namely, the eligible person getting the vaccine since all state governments have already declared their policy decision that each state will be administering vaccine to its residents free of cost, as it urged against judicial interference on its vaccine policy.

IANS