SC counsels lawyer for wearing T-shirt at virtual hearing

New Delhi, June 20, 2020

The apex court has stressed that the minimum court etiquette be maintained during the video hearings after a lawyer appeared in a T-shirt while lying on bed during a hearing.

Justice S. Ravindra Bhat said when counsels appeared in the court video hearing, they should be presentable and avoid showing images not appropriate and could only be tolerable in the privacy of their homes.

Expressing unhappiness, the judge observed that a counsel should be properly dressed given the public nature of hearings.

The apex court is conducting hearings through video link due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are all passing through trying times and hearings by virtual courts have become an order of the day. Yet, the minimum court etiquette in terms of what can be considered decent dress and background should be followed, given the public nature of the hearings," said the top court.

The top court was hearing a petition seeking transfer of a matter in connection with maintenance and cruelty, which was pending in the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Principle Judge, Family Court, in Rewari Haryana to another court in Bihar.

The lawyer tendered an unconditional apology to the judge, which was accepted.

IANS