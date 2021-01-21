SC-appointed panel holds discussions with 10 farmer bodies

New Delhi, January 21, 2021

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new Central farm laws held an interaction with various farmer organisations from eight states on Thursday through a video conference.

Ten different farmer bodies from eight states -- Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh -- participated in the discussions with the committee members, said an official statement.

The members of the committee formed by the apex court, Anil Ghanwat, Ashok Gulati and Pramod Joshi, requested the farmer leaders to frankly put forward their views on the three laws.

While responding to a query posed by IANS, Joshi said that the committee would hold discussions with more than 100 farmer organisations from across the country to know their views on the matter.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various points on Delhi's borders since November 26, demanding the repeal of the laws. Multiple rounds of talks held by the leaders of the agitating farmers' unions with the Government have been inconclusive.

IANS