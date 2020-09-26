SAD snaps ties with NDA on differences over farm Bills

Chandigarh, September 26, 2020

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest allies of the BJP, quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday after differences over the three "controversial" farm sector Bills passed by Parliament.

The decision to sever ties with the NDA was announced here by party President and MP Sukhbir Badal after the party's core committee meeting late on Saturday night.

Without taking any questions from the media, Sukhbir Badal said Akali Dal's alliance with the BJP had been ended, taking the interest of the farmers into consideration.

IANS