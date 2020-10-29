RTE Resource Centre, IIM Ahmedabad, to host first-ever e-Winter School for its 6th edition

Ahmedabad, October 29, 2020

The Right To Education Resource Centre (RTERC) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is set to host the 6th edition of its annual flagship event, Winter School, from January 2-10, 2021.

The programme aims to orient the participants towards public policy and the role of education in creating social change. The idea of the Winter School is to create a platform for individuals to understand and challenge the dominant ideas about education, social segregation and the power structures that exist in our society.

The co-created space seeks to spur discussion on themes like the importance of community knowledge, social work vs social change, engendering of education, social policy & practice, participatory research and political-cultural dynamics around education, a press release from IIMA said.

The theme of this year’s Winter School is "Inequality in Education", through which the programme seeks to empower young leaders to understand and analyse how inequality in education and livelihood is caused, especially accelerated by the pandemic.

Owing to the COVID pandemic, safety and restriction on travel, participants of this year’s Winter School would go through a 9-day orientation programme in a completely virtual manner. IIM professors and various other experts from all over India would take orientation classes for the participants.

The purpose of the orientation programme is to give the participants a basic set of tools for understanding policy and the social equations surrounding them. The previous editions of Winter School have witnessed lectures from well-known personalities in various walks of life including Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi; Journalist Ravish Kumar; Dr Anant Maringanti, Exec. Director of Hyderabad Urban Lab; Atishi Marlena, Educator and MLA from Delhi; Anil Swarup, former Secretary to the Union Government and author and Justice R A Mehta, in addition to distinguished Professors of IIM Ahmedabad.

On completion of the orientation programme, participants will pick a policy of their choice and do a practicum about an organization of their choice, related to the policy. The practicum would ideally take 20 days. Participants are expected to send a report to the RTERC, detailing the work they have done to earn a certificate from IIMA, the release said.

This year, taking advantage of the virtual medium, participants will continue to engage with each other during the research and preparation and present their work upon conclusion. Previous participants’ works included the Capacity building of School Management Committees (SMCs) in Delhi State Government Schools, Night schools in Mumbai, operations and issues faced by non-profit organizations, shelter homes, etc.

One of the earlier participants, Abhinav Singh, describing his Winter school experience, wrote, “For me, Winter school has caused a change in my perspectives. I was expecting a lot of theoretical knowledge, facts, case studies on various social and policy issues. The programme offered this and more. I learned that the true essence of Winter School was the activities, sessions, conversations and the people I came across and this experience, I gained shifted my perspective on social awareness completely.”

Ganesh V, the Coordinator of RTERC, IIMA said, “The programme aims at providing the participants with the necessary insights into policy and its impact on society. Over 80 individuals were selected from a large number of applications to actively participate in the last edition of the event. The Winter School has been receiving overwhelming participation from all corners of India.”

Prof. Ankur Sarin, Public Systems Group and Faculty Advisor, RTERC at IIMA, said, “As part of a larger action research effort, the Winter School brings in participants from across India and is an important student initiative to understand public policy from the perspective of excluded and marginalized groups.”

The deadline to apply to the Programme is November 10 and more details can be found on the Centre’s Facebook page.

NNN