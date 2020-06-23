RSS decides to lead anti-Chinese product campaign, may re-open shakhas

New Delhi, June 23, 2020

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, held a crucial meeting here over the recent India-China border tension where the government's response and public stand was discussed at length. It has decided to throw its weight behind the government and spearhead a campaign to boycott Chinese products.

The meeting was attended by top RSS leaders including Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopal, Suresh Soni, Ramesh Pappa, Ram Lal, Arun Kumar, Sunil Ambekar, Narendra Kumar among others. However, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat could not attend the meeting. The three-day meeting ended late on Monday.

The meeting decided that the RSS will actively spearhead a nationwide campaign to boycott China products. So far, only its affiliates like the Swadeshi Jagran Manch have been vocal about the issue. In the coming days, top RSS leaders are expected to articulate similar views.

This comes in the wake of reports that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may put a ban on procuring telecom supplies from Chinese companies, when it comes to state-run telecom companies like the BSNL and the MTNL. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has also revised its foreign investment policy, making Chinese inflow of FDI a bit tougher.

The RSS also paid homage to the 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley due to Chinese aggression. During the meeting, the RSS unanimously praised the role played by the Indian Army.

In a significant development, the RSS discussed and considered reopening shakhas, in accordance with Centre's Covid-19 guidelines. However, no final decision was taken. The RSS also reviewed the various welfare measures run by it and its affiliates across the country during the lockdown.

IANS