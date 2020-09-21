RS faces repeated adjournments over MPs' suspension

New Delhi, September 21, 2020

The opposition forced three adjournments of the Rajya Sabha within an hour after eight of its members were suspended on Monday following their unruly behaviour in Parliament a day ago.

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 10 a.m. When it resumed, the opposition lawmakers who were suspended refused to leave the House and resorted to sloganeering leading to a second adjournment till 10.36 a.m and then again at 10.38 a.m. for half an hour.

The Upper House conducted its proceedings amid continued ruckus by members of the opposition as Bhubaneswar Kalita assumed the Chair on fresh commencement.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs minutes after the House met. The lawmakers from Trinamool, Congress, CPM and AAP were accused of causing ruckus in Parliament on Sunday.

The motion was moved by V. Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, and the House suspended Derek O' Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Nasir Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP and K. K. Ragesh and E. Kareem of CPM.

The members resorted to sloganeering after the resolution was adopted by voice vote.

Earlier Chairman Naidu said that it was a sad day for democracy and "unfortunate" and "condemnable", as he rejected a no confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh.

IANS