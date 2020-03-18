RS adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over Digvijaya Singh's detention

New Delhi, March 18, 2020

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday adjourned the House till 2 pm after an uproar by opposition Congress lawmakers over the detention of sitting member Digvijaya Singh by police in Karnataka's Bengaluru earlier in the day.

While members were discussing various issues during Zero Hour, Congress member M V Rajiv Gauda mentioned Digvijaya Singh's detention as an 'urgent matter'. The Chairman however did not allow him to press ahead.

"If this is so urgent, why did you not give a notice to the Chair? You had enough time in the morning. By doing so, you are debarring other members of the chance to speak in the House," Naidu said.

"The matter, to which you are referring to, has already come in many newspapers, but even then you did not give any proper notice," he continued.

Thereafter, opposition Congress members stood up and kept on pressing with the demand for urgent discussion on the issue.

The Chairman asserted that the House will function according to the rules and urged all Congress members to sit down.

The Congress lawmakers started sloganeering and trooped near the Chairman's podium. Amid the ensuing ruckus, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was detained by police after he went to a Bengaluru resort on Wednesday morning to meet rebel party MLAs lodged there. Singh accused the BJP of holding these Madhya Pradesh MLAs captive.

IANS