Rs 200 crore extortion case: Nora Fatehi joins probe, to be confronted with Pinky Irani

New Delhi, September 15, 2022

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday reached the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Pinky Irani, an associate of Chandrashekhar, was also at the EOW office. They will be confronted with each other by the EOW officials to clear a few things.

Earlier, the EOW had said that there were contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Irani.

On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were grilled for hours and were confronted with each other. The police found that there were contradictions in their statements.

Now, police will question Fatehi and Irani again.

"We want to clarify a few things, hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today they will be confronted with each other," said a senior police official.

The official said that Fatehi had said several times that she did not know anything about the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.

IANS