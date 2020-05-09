Riyadh returnee Kerala woman delivers baby boy

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9, 2020

Hours after landing in her native state from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, a woman gave birth on Saturday to her first child, a baby boy.

Reena Thomson, who was working as a staff nurse in Riyadh, landed at the Kozhikode airport at 10.30 pm on Friday under the Vande Bharat mission launched by the Centre to bring home stranded Indians from different countries in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the protocol for returnees, her saliva swab was taken soon after she landed and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for a COVID-19 test.

Since her husband was in Kerala, she returned alone and reached her home in Chitoor in Palakkad district around 3 am on Saturday.

Soon after, she went into labour and was rushed to the Government Women and Children Hospital in Palakkad, where she underwent a caesarean section.

"We are glad that the mother and the baby are doing well," said gynaecologist Sindhu.

IANS