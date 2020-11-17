Rita Bahuguna's granddaughter dies of firecracker burns

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), November 17, 2020

The six-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday morning.

Kiya had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries while bursting fire-crackers on the roof of her house on Monday evening.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and the family was making arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance on Tuesday.

Kiya was the only daughter of the MP's son Mayank Joshi and his wife Richa Joshi.

IANS