Rhea grilled by NCB for 6 hours, may be questioned Monday, too

Mumbai, September 6, 2020

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to leave the National Control Bureau (NCB) office here after a six-hour-long session of questioning on Sunday.

She is likely to be summoned again on Monday as the NCB continues its investigations to unravel the drugs angle that has emerged in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, who was the late actor's girl-friend, did not appear to be flustered as she stepped out after undergoing interrogation by several teams of NCB sleuths during the day before they finally permitted her to go home after 6 p.m.

Earlier, cyring "witch-hunt" and resigned to the possibility of arrest, Rhea appeared at the NCB office in the morning today after a team of officials from the agency landed up at her home to pick her up for questining. The 28-year-old beleaguered actress reportedly declined the lift and decided to go separately for the interrogation.

The development came a day after a Mumbai Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court remanded Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda to NCB custody for 4 days till September 9.

In its remand plea for Showik before the court, the NCB had hinted that Rhea would be summoned to join the probe as she would be confronted with her brother and another person Dipesh Sawant, who was also arrested on September 5, as the central investigating agency hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel of Bollywood and Mumbai".

In a statement late on Saturday, the siblings' father, Lt Col (Retired) Indrajit Chakraborty condemned the arrest of Showik by the NCB.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter," said Indrajit Chakraborty.

"You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," said the retired army officer.

Ahead of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the actress was ready for arrest.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love," Satish Maneshinde said in his statement.

"Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," he added.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His father K K Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, friend Siddharth Pithani and unknown others. The case is currently being handled by the CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB also joining the probe.

IANS