Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for second day of questioning

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day today in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug-related allegations that have emerged in the death case.

Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams on various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

Rhea, who was the late actor's girl-friend, did not appear to be flustered as she stepped out yesterday evening after undergoing interrogation by several teams of NCB sleuths for six hours.

Earlier, cyring "witch-hunt" and resigned to the possibility of arrest, Rhea appeared at the NCB office in the morning on Sunday after a team of officials from the agency landed up at her home to pick her up for questioning. The 28-year-old beleaguered actress reportedly declined the lift and decided to go separately for the interrogation.

The development came a day after a Mumbai Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court remanded Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda to NCB custody for 4 days till September 9.

In its remand plea for Showik before the court, the NCB had hinted that Rhea would be summoned to join the probe as she would be confronted with her brother and another person Dipesh Sawant, who was also arrested on September 5, as the central investigating agency hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel of Bollywood and Mumbai".

In a statement late on Saturday, the siblings' father, Lt Col (Retired) Indrajit Chakraborty condemned the arrest of Showik by the NCB.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter," said Indrajit Chakraborty.

"You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," said the retired army officer.

Ahead of her interrogation by the NCB yesterday, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the actress was ready for arrest.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love," Satish Maneshinde said in his statement.

"Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," he added.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His father K K Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, friend Siddharth Pithani and unknown others. The case is currently being handled by the CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB also joining the probe.

