Restaurateur Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrator black-marketing case

New Delhi, May 17, 2021

Absconding Delhi businessman Naveet Kalra, who was wanted for allegedly hoarding and black-marketing oxygen concentrators, was finally tracked down and arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, police sources said.

Kalra, the owner of the famous "Khan Chacha" and other restaurants in the capital, was allegedly absconding since May 7 after his name surfaced in the case.

The South Delhi police arrested Kalra from Gurugram late night on Sunday and handed over him to the Crime Branch, sources said.

His alleged involvement in the black-marketing of oxygen concentrators has also triggered a political blame game. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused him of being close to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kalra had also approached the High Court for anticipatory bail after the raids. However, the court rejected his plea.

On May 6, the Delhi Police had received information about alleged black-marketing of oxygen concentrators in some restaurants. Acting on the information, the police raided the Nege & Ju Bar, located at the Lodhi Road Central Market and recovered three dozen concentrators.

After the arrest of four people present in the restaurant, it was revealed that it is a big nexus and the matter is connected to the Khan Chacha restaurant.

Thereafter, on May 7, the police raided Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market. Kalra had switched off his mobile phones as soon as he got the information about the raids. The police had also raided his farmhouse in Chhatarpur, but Kalra had managed to escape and since then he was evading arrest, the sources said.

According to the police, the alleged black-marketing of oxygen concentrators also has a connection in London. Gagan Duggal, the owner of Matrix Cellular Company, allegedly used to buy them from China and send to them to India. These concentrators were then allegedly sold here for between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 per unit.

The CEO of Duggal's company in India, Gaurav Khanna, was arrested by the police earlier from Gurugram.

IANS