Remnant of Cyclone Tauktae likely to cause rains over Rajasthan, nearby states during next two days

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

The remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, now weakened into a depression over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat is likely to cause rains over Rajasthan and other north Indian states today and tomorrow.

A bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning said the deep depression had moved moved northeastwards with a speed of about 7 kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hours of today near latitude 24.3°N and longitude 73.3°E over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region, about 60 kms westsouthwest of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and 110 km east-northeast of Deesa (Gujarat region).

"It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Well Marked Low pressure area during next 12 hours. The remnant of the system is very likely to move further northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," it said.

According to the bulletin, light to moderate rainfall was very likely to occur at most places over East Rajasthan today with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

"The interaction of the remnant low pressure system with a trough in westerlies associated with a Western Disturbance is very likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan during next 24 hours," it said.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail over East Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region during the next 12 hours, it said.

NNN