Relative of employee of President's Secretariat tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, April 21, 2020

The President's Secretariat today said a member of the family of one of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) following which residents of 115 houses in a part of the President's Estate have been asked to go into self-isolation.

A press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan also clarified that, till date, no employee of the President's Secretariat had tested positive for the virus.

The release said that a COVID-19 positive patient from Central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President's Secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate, had expired on April 13 with co-morbidities at B L Kapoor Hospital, New Delhi.

After contact tracing of the deceased, it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's Secretariat had been in contact with the deceased, it said.

"The employee along with the family is a resident of Pocket 1, Schedule A area of the President's Estate. As required under the guidelines, all the seven members of this family were moved to the quarantine facility at Mandir Marg on 16.04.2020," the release said.

"Subsequently, one of the family members who was in contact with the deceased, tested positive. All other family members including the employee of the President's Secretariat have tested negative.

"Following the instructions and guidelines of the authority designated under the Disaster Management Act 2005, read with Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, 115 houses in Pocket 1, Schedule A area of the President's Estate were identified for movement restriction and residents have been advised to remain indoors. The residents of these houses are being provided doorstep delivery of essential commodities.

"It may be clarified that till date no employee of President's Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Secretariat along with the Local Administration is taking all the preventive measures required under the government guidelines," the release added.

