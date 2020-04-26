Lockdown: Registration begins for stranded Keralites wishing to return from abroad

Thiruvananthapuram, April 26, 2020

With the Centre now considering to repatriate Indians stranded abroad during the lockdown, the Kerala government, here on Sunday, opened a website on which all those who want to return home would have to register.

The registration has to be done on www.norkaroots.org of the state-run NORKA-Roots, the official body of diaspora.

Of an estimated 2.5 million non-resident Keralites, 90 per cent of them are in Middle East countries, and 300,000-500,000 are likely to return with the revival of air services.

According to a NORKA-Roots statement, the registration will help the state government make arrangements for isolation and quarantine of returnees, and not for preference in airline seat allotment.

All those arriving will be screened. While those with no COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to go for home isolation, others will be quarantined under the present medical guidelines.

According to the state government, various hostels, hotels, halls, private hospitals with accommodation facilities as well as floating houseboats at Alappuzha are ready to house them.

While many of these coronavirus care centres would be operated for free, those wishing better facilities and comfort will have to pay.

IANS