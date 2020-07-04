Record 42 more COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka, 1,839 new cases

Bengaluru, July 4, 2020

A record 42 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients succumbed even as 1,839 new patients reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka took the state's tally to 21,549 cases, an official said on Saturday.

Among the dead were 24 patients from Bengaluru Urban alone, followed by six in Bidar, four in Dakshina Kannada, three each in Dharwad and Kalaburagi, and one each in Bengaluru Rural and Hassan.

Bengaluru continues to lead in the coronavirus caseload in the southern state with 1,172 new cases, taking its total tally to 8,345 cases, including 7,250 active cases.

The tech city thus accounts for 61 per cent of the state's 11,966 active cases.

Among the new cases reported on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 75 cases, followed by Ballari (73), Bidar (51), Dharwad (45), Raichur (41), Mysuru (38), Kalaburagi and Vijayapura (37 each).

Mandya and Uttara Kannada recorded 35 cases each, followed by Shivamogga (31), Haveri (28), Belagavi (27), Hassan (25), Udupi (18), Chikkaballapura and Tumkur (12 each).

Likewise, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar witnessed 11 cases each, followed by Davangere (7), Chamarajanagar (5), Gadag (4), Koppal and Chikkamagaluru (3 each), Ramanagara (2) and Yadgir (1).

In all, 1,553 or 84 per cent cases are contacts of earlier coronavirus cases.

On a positive note, 439 more patients were discharged, increasing the number of cured patients to 9,244.

The Karnataka Health Department has increased testing of samples. Of the 17,592 tests done on Saturday, 15,294 were negative. In all, the state has tested 6.89 lakh people till now.

Meanwhile, as part of Unlock 2.0, the lockdown in Bengaluru began at 8 pm till 5 am on Monday.

"Lockdown started at 8 pm and ends at 5 pm on Monday in Bengaluru city. Residents, just stay at home and don't ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody's interest," said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

IANS