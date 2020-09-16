Record 3,830 more COVID cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, September 16, 2020

Kerala on Wednesday registered its highest number of 3,830 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a single day.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement here that 2,263 more patients were cured of the disease.

"At present, 32,709 persons are positive while 84,608 have so far tested negative after treatment. In the past 24 hours, 46,162 samples were tested," said Shailaja.

Thiruvananthapuram continued to lead in daily cases at 600, with its active cases the highest among all state districts at 5,760 .

The day also saw 14 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking Kerala's death toll to 480.

Across the state, 2,11,037 people are under observation at various places, including 23,079 in hospitals. There are 610 hotspots in the state.

IANS