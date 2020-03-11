Rebel MP Congress MLAs not ready to quit: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 11, 2020

The 19 rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators staying at a resort near Bengaluru were not ready to resign from their Assembly constituencies, new KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

"All the MLAs who are here don't want to lose their membership. No one can destroy the Congress. Leaders may come, leaders may go. That does not make any difference," Shivakumar told reporters here.

The Karnataka Congress troubleshooter also hoped that the rebel legislators would understand the grim situation and go back (to Bhopal) to save their government.

A party source told IANS that Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma met Shivakumar here earlier in the day and conveyed that none of the rebel MLAs wanted to leave the Congress or go to the BJP.

"Verma spoke to some of the rebel MLAs over phone and urged all of them to return to Bhopal for a free and frank discussion with the party leadership on the political crisis gripping their state after they submitted their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The 19 rebel lawmakers are staying at a resort (Prestige Golfshire) on the city's northern outskirts since Monday night.

"They went incommunicado. In view of the security they sought during their stay in the city, party leaders are unable to meet them. They don't want to speak to any of us," the source added.

In response to a joint letter the rebel MLAs wrote to the Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Monday seeking security for their safety, the Bengaluru Rural district police have deployed additional personnel in and around the resort since Tuesday.

"The rebels have told the resort management and the police on duty not to allow anyone inside as they are unwilling to meet people," the source said.

As directed by the DGP, movement of people, including guests, is screened and vehicles entering the resort are checked to ensure the safety and security of the rebel lawmakers.

"The legislators did not venture out of the resort since they checked in on Monday night. We will provide escort vehicle if they want to go out or enter the city," a senior police officer told IANS.

IANS