'Real' Anamika Shukla surfaces, lodges FIR in UP

Lucknow, June 9, 2020

The real Anamika Shukla, who had been impersonated by other women to get teaching jobs, finally surfaced on Tuesday.

Anamika Shukla has now lodged a first information report (FIR) in Gonda against unknown persons for misusing her documents to take up jobs in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyayas (KGBVs) across several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A teacher, believed to be Anamika Shukla, was arrested from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office in Kasganj on Saturday for allegedly working simultaneously in 25 KGBVs and withdrawing Rs one crore in total as salary.

Talking to reporters in Gonda, the real Anamika Shukla said on Tuesday that in 2007 she had applied for a science teacher's job at KGBVs in Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Basti, Mirzapur and Lucknow districts.

However, she did not go for counselling in any district. She said that she is not teaching in any school at present and has never taught in the past.

Daughter of Subhash Chand, she is a resident of village Bhulideeh, Kamrawa, in Gonda.

In her complaint letter submitted personally to Gonda Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Inderjit Prajapati, she gave a detailed list of her qualifications from high school to TTE, which she had completed in Gonda, Ambedkar Nagar and Allahabad, respectively.

She also submitted scanned copies of her original documents and her photograph to help in investigating the fake Anamika Shuklas who were working under her name.

Shukla said in her complaint that she came to know through media reports that her name has been misused and documents forged to take up jobs in various KGBVs.

Prajapati said that now with the original Anamika Shukla surfacing and lodging a complaint with the police, the investigation would pick up speed to uncover the racket.

Earlier in the day, oblivious to the developments in Gonda, state Minister for Basic Education, Satish Dwivedi, admitted that Anamika Shukla's forged documents were used to take up jobs in nine KGBVs in the districts of Baghpat, Varanasi, Aligarh, Kasganj, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Ambedkar Nagar.

However, he clarified that a few teachers did not join, or had gone on long leave, or had resigned.

Only six teachers actually took up the jobs on the basis of the same set of forged documents.

He said that the teacher arrested and sent to jail in Kasganj was one of the several Anamika Shuklas.

The minister further said that following the unearthing of the racket, the department has sought the original documents of 5,000 teachers of 746 KGBVs across the state for verification along with their Aadhaar cards and IDs.

IANS