RBI Governor tests positive for COVID-19, will work from isolation

Mumbai, October 25, 2020

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but would continue to work from isolation.

He also stated that work in the RBI would go on normally and that he was in touch with all the Deputy Governors and other officers through video-conference and telephone.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright," Das said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally.

"I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he added.

