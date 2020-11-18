Random Covid-19 testing at Delhi-Noida border from Wednesday

New Delhi, November 18, 2020

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in Delhi, authorities in Noida have decided that people coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for the virus from Wednesday onwards.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L. Y. has chalked out an action plan regarding the surging Covid cases in the district. Cross-border movement is believed to be a major reason for the increase in the number of infections in the district in recent times.

The DM has prepared a plan for random sampling on all the borders connecting the district.

People coming from Delhi and other states will be specially monitored. There will be random sampling of delivery boys, rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers, among others.

Suhas L. Y. told IANS, "The sampling will be done on the Delhi-Noida border. No border will be closed under this plan. The sampling will be done through rapid antigen tests. Also, people will be tested in some Metro stations."

The District Surveillance Officer in a report has mentioned that due to rising cases in Delhi, the effect is being felt in Noida as well.

"Because of that, we are taking this preventive step. This campaign will be carried out by different teams," the DM said.

The DM has also alerted the Health Department about the latest move.

As per the new guidelines, traffic between Delhi and Noida would continue to be normal and only a few randomly selected commuters shall be tested. The move aims to assess the spread of the virus and would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations where a large number of people work and commute between Noida and adjacent areas, so that the spread of the infection is contained to a large extent.

IANS