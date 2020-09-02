Rajnath Singh to visit Russia from September 3-5

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia from September 3-5 to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II.

Rajnath Singh is making the visit at the invitation of Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu, an official press release said.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to meet Defence Minister General Shoygu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

"India and Russia are privileged strategic partners. The present visit marks one of many high political level interactions, which the two countries engage in regularly," the release added.

