Rajnath Singh to attend 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Moscow

New Delhi, June 20, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade there on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.

The parade is organised to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu has invited Rajnath Singh to attend the parade, which was originally scheduled on May 9 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, a tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the parade along with the Russian contingent and other invited contingents.

The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The regiment had fought with valour in World War II and has the proud distinction of earning four Battle Honours and two Military Cross amongst other gallantry awards.

"The Indian participation in the Victory Day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice," an official press release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Defence Minister had congratulated his counterpart through special messages sent on the occasion.

The Defence Minister's visit will strengthen the long-standing special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, the release added.

