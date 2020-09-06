Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Iranian counterpart in Tehran

New Delhi, September 6, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stopped over in Tehran for a transit halt on Saturday on his way back from Moscow and held talks with Iran's Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Amir Hatami on issues of regional security, including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.

"The meeting between the two Ministers took place in a cordial and warm atmosphere. Both the leaders emphasized upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between India and Iran. They discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan," an official press release said here today.

Rajnath Singh had gone to Moscow to participate in a joint meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

In Moscow, the Defence Minister met his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, and held discussions on the border dispute between the two countries in eastern Ladakh on September 4 on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

