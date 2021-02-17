Rajnath launches E-Chhawani portal and mobile app for online civic services to 62 Cantonment Boards

New Delhi, February 17, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched the E-Chhawani portal and mobile app to provide online civic services to over 20 lakh residents of 62 Cantonment Boards across the country.

Through the portal, the residents of cantonment areas will be able to avail basic services like the renewal of leases, application for birth & death certificates, water & sewerage connections, trade licences, mobile toilet locators and payment of different types of taxes and fees, with just a click of a button.

The portal is jointly developed by eGov Foundation, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) and National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to the socio-economic development of the country by providing maximum facilities to the people and making the administration efficient and transparent.

The government was striving to make the system citizen-friendly and provide services that facilitate "ease of living" and "ease of doing" for the people. He cited initiatives like Minimum Government - Maximum Governance, Digital India and E-Governance in this regard. The launch of the E-Chhawani portal was a big step in that direction, he added.

The E-Chhawani portal was an innovative effort to transform the functioning of Cantonment Boards, in line with the vision of New India, he said. He expressed confidence that the portal will ensure the effectiveness and transparency of the services distribution system of the Cantonment Boards and provide time-bound solutions to the residents.

He asked the concerned officers to periodically gather the feedback of beneficiaries to make the portal more citizen-friendly.

Rajnath Singh also stated that in the last few years, India has emerged as a global powerhouse and a land of opportunities due to its strong presence in the fields of defence, economy, trade, IT, agriculture & investment.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the process of availing the services has been simplified in the portal for the benefit of the residents of Cantonment areas. Some more services like filing of property and building tax, collection of rent and booking of community centres will soon be added to the Aadhaar-enabled portal. He congratulated eGov Foundation, BEL, DGDE and NIC for completing the E-Chhawani project that encompassed 62 independent portals in a short time.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) Deepa Bajwa and other senior civil and military officials of Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.

NNN