Rajini vows 'honest govt' for TN; party to be floated in January

Rajinikanth
National

Chennai, December 2, 2020

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he would float his political party in January and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020.

With this, Rajinikanth has ended the speculation about his plunge into Tamil Nadu politics.

Announcing this in a post on micro-blogging site Twitter, the veteran actor added: "In the upcoming assembly polls, with people's massive support, in Tamil Nadu, an honest, transparent corruption-less, secular and spiritual politics is sure to happen."

"Miracle, Wonder will happen," he added.

