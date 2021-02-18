Rajasthan farmers gather at Jaipur, Jagatpura, Alwar railway stations

Jaipur, February 18, 2021

The impact of the Rail Roko Andolan called by protesting farmers over the three contentious Central farm laws on Thursday was evident in several districts of Rajasthan as it started at 12 noon.

Jaipur-Delhi, Jaipur-Ajmer and Jaipur-Rewari are three railway tracks which will be affected in these four hours.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has set up a control room and is monitoring developments on all major routes. GRP and RPF teams have been deputed on different tracks for the four-hour long protest.

Railway officials said that around 60 trains can be affected by the protest.

In Jaipur, farm leaders were seen standing on the engine of a train at the Gandhinagar railway station. Similarly, in Chomu, farmers blocked the railway tracks.

In Jagatpura, a large number of farmers were seen moving towards the railway gate under the leadership of Naresh Meena. He called a huge meeting where slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising a demand to withdraw the three farm laws passed by central government.

In Jaipur, initially, the number of farmers protesting on the tracks was small. However, the farm leaders said the strength would increase as the day progresses.

The farmer leaders also reached in large numbers to block trains in Alwar district.

The railways have deployed additional security forces on the tracks and at railway stations to prevent any untoward incident.

IANS