Rajasthan CM orders complete lockdown in state till March 31

Jaipur, March 21, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ordered a complete lockdown in the state in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Everything, except essential services, shall remain shut during this period, the CHief Minister said, adding that all government and private offices, shops, shopping malls, factories and public transport shall remain under lockdown.

"It's important for people to stay indoors at this time to combat this dreadful global epidemic," Gehlot said. The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting to review the arrangements made in the state to check the spread of the dreaded virus.

"The government stands with the people in these testing times. People should follow all the guidelines issued by the government to ensure that the situation doesn't go out of control," he said.

A core group has been formed to take daily decisions, which shall visit the deprived and poor sections of the society to check on their needs during the lockdown period. Families connected with the National Food Security Act (NFSA) shall get free wheat for two months.

The street vendors and daily workers, who are out of the NFSA list, shall get food packets free of cost for two months from April 1.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all factory workers to ensure that they are being paid their salaries during the lockdown period. Also, they should not be terminated from their jobs during this period.

